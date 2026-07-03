Latest Stories
'Loki' is Marvel at Its Most Entertaining
In the series premiere of the third Marvel Studios series on Disney+, we get quickly caught up to speed on Loki's arc before diving headfirst into his journey.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw Joins Ava DuVernay's 'A Wrinkle in Time'
Gugu Mbatha-Raw joins the cast of the Ava DuVernay-directed 'A Wrinkle in Time.'
Gugu Mbatha-Raw and 'Beyond the Lights' Director Gina Prince-Bythewood Reunite for 'An Untamed State'
This is awesome.
The New York Times Got a Bunch of Great Actors to Makeout
We graded each kiss.
"Beyond the Lights" Stars Nate Parker and Gugu Mbatha-Raw Talk Making This Generation’s "Love & Basketball"
The "Beyond the Lights" stars talks to us about making the film, modern day music's irresponsibility and smashing Complex cover frames.