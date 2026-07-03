Guess Originals

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Latest Stories

Style

Guess Originals Brings Workwear To The Beach For Fall 2023

Highlighting a fresh line-up of innovative styles in premium prints, colours, and fabrics with a campaign shot on Leo Carrillo beach.

Sanj Patel1075 days ago
Style

GUESS Original’s Summer 2023 Campaign Is An Ode To Southern California

Highlighting a selection of core denim pieces.

Sanj Patel1113 days ago
GUESS Originals Holiday Looks
Style

Celebrate the Holidays in Style With GUESS Originals

The holiday season is all about hustle. From gift shopping to celebratory get-togethers, your calendar fills up quickly in December. We're here to help.

Brandon Constantine1311 days ago

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