Patrisse Cullors Portrait

Patrisse Cullors

Joined May 2020 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories

Black History Month 2021

A Black History Tribute: ‘Thank You for Leading the Way’

This Black History Month, we chose to celebrate figures—both current &amp; historical—who have inspired us and shaped our world through thank-you letters.

Patrisse Cullors2028 days ago
Behind Federal Prison Bars

Why COVID-19 Means Inmates With Minor Offenses Should Be Freed

Patrisse Cullors on why the releases of Michael Avenatti & Tekashi 6ix9ine should impact those in prison with minor or petty offenses.

Patrisse Cullors2312 days ago
Stacey Abrams and Patrisse Cullors Interview for Complex Life

Natural-Born Leader: Stacey Abrams on Racism in Health Care, Trump's Lies, and Fighting for the People

The 2020 vice presidential hopeful Stacey Abrams speaks with Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors about protecting voters and fighting Trump's lies.

Patrisse Cullors2324 days ago

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