Goran Dragic

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miami-heat-dragic
Sports

Goran Dragic Has 'Higher Ambitions' Than Playing for Raptors

The point guard, who the Raptors received as part of a sign-and-trade with Miami for Lowry, told a Slovenian outlet Toronto isn't his preferred destination.

Alex Nino Gheciu1803 days ago
Jimmy Butler, Hassan Whiteside
Sports

Jimmy Butler Reportedly Tells Timberwolves He Wants Trade to Heat

Jimmy Butler has reportedly narrowed his list preferred destinations to the Miami Heat. Now it's up to the T-Wolves to make a move.

countcenci2851 days ago

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