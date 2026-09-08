Djordje Gasic
Latest Stories
The 25 Coolest Custom Good Wood NYC Pieces
A look at some of Good Wood's coolest creations designed by people like you.
Shyne Joins Forces With Jewish Rapper Matisyahu
Someone tell Drake to get in on this.
Independent Retailers Pen Open Letter to Jay-Z and Kanye West About Album Exclusives
A number of independent record stores voice their concerns regarding Hov and 'Ye's "short sighted strategy."
Wu-Tang Clan Is Looking For An Intern On Craigslist
Brush up those resumes.
Listen: Twin Sister "Peach"
Check out the quintet's new instrumental track.
Video: Roach Gigz "F A Chorus" (Directed by Kreayshawn)
From the Bay Area to the streets of NYC.
50 Cent Reneges On Leaking Dr. Dre's Single
Curtis takes back his threats to Interscope.
Amy Winehouse's "Back to Black" Returns To Top 10
Soundscan reports her second album has climbed back on the charts.
Video: Meek Mill f/ Rick Ross "I’m A Boss"
Maybach Music Group continues invading the East Coast.
DJ Pauly D Joins Britney Spears Tour
The <em>Jersey Shore</em> star was added as an opener.
Video: Vivian Girls "Take It As It Comes"
The Brooklyn girls are back with a new visual.
Mixtape: Hoodie Allen "Leap Year"
Check out the Long Island MC's latest project.
Listen: Clams Casino "Wizard"
The latest addition to the <em>Adult Swim Singles Program</em>.
DMX Wants to Work With T.I.
The Ruff Ryder opens up in his first post-prison interview.
Video: Eli Porter's "People's Champion" Documentary
The short film explains the story behind the famous viral battle.
Chris Brown Starring in New Romantic Comedy
Breezy expands his acting resume.
Video: Cults "Go Outside"
We finally get an official visual for the sublime record.
Worldwide Wednesday: The 10 Hottest Serbian Women
In honor of the country's recent dominance of the tennis world, we bring you Serbia's finest females.