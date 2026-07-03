Goldie

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With so much time being spent trying to put people onto what's popping NOW in the electronic music scene, it can be hard for newcomers to understand the roots of the varying genres under the EDM umbrella. Getting upset with today's fans for having no real knowledge of the past four decades of electronic music can be troubling, too. Don't humiliate them, educate them. That's where DAD comes in.
khrisd
It's crazy to think that it's been 15 years since the world lost Kemistry. You know who Kemistry is, right? If you know who Goldie is, you have Kemistry to thank. He's gone on record as saying that it was Kemistry (alongside her DJ partner, Storm) that were seminal in introducing him not only to the players in the club scene, but the club night Rage, where Fabio and Grooverider were resident DJs spinning the sounds that would later be known as jungle, then drum & bass.
khrisd
Over the last 10 years, Mindscape has been electrifying the drum & bass scene over a number of stellar imprints. Representing the Budapest scene, Mind
khrisd

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Premiere: Detboi Teams Up With D&B King Goldie For Debut Metalheadz Drop, "Joyride"

Detboi seems to have really found his stride with dark, snarling drum & bass with a heavy emphasis on atmosphere.

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Watch This Beautiful Rendition of Goldie's "Timeless" By The Heritage Orchestra

For years, I'd been hearing about Goldie working with an orchesra, and the whole "Sine Tempore" project. It looks like after years of talking about it

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A Salute to Our Favorite Bald DJs

There are all kinds of random holidays celebrated on some Hallmark employees' calendar of calendars. I remember growing up trying to figure out what t

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WWE Entrance Themes That Could Be Turned Into EDM Bangers

Dance music occupies a truly weird space in modern culture. Not too many things can be seen as both super cool and unabashedly nerdy like EDM is, espe

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Five Tracks: 601

Bass music: it's what for dinner. You can't hate on bass music, and one of the duos you should be involved with is 601, who hail from Yorkshire. They'

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The 15 Best Songs From the Electronica Era

Seeing as we were around during the last huge electronic music phase in America, it's hard to not look at today's EDM scene and compare it to the last

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10 Collaborations That Never Should Have Happened

As EDM seeps into the fabric of mainstream music, you're bound to see a number of collaborations that might have you scratching your heads. It's bound

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The Best Mixes of the Week

Last day of a long weekend, huh? What are you getting into? Hopefully you've still got some food in the fridge to throw on the grill. Get poolside, crack a cold one, and enjoy these last few hours before returning to reality. You need soundtracks, and DAD has you covered. Fourth of July week served us lovely, and there are a number of gems in mixed form that you better get acquainted with.

khrisd4757 days ago
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Listen to Goldie & Jubei on the Third Metalheadz Show on Rinse FM

Two hours of anything Goldie-related is vital. The Alchemist is a legend. And with Jubei on his side, presenting two hours of beautiful drum & bass fr

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10 Remixes That are Better Than the Original

What's the science behind asking for a remix? Do artists ever hope that the remix doesn't get more exposure than their original? That has to be an awk

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15 Must-See Red Bull Music Academy Lectures

When the Red Bull Music Academy hits your town, you should start clearing your calendar. Not only will you be treated to some great nights of music, b

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22 REAL Drum & Bass Pioneers

Recently, we openly spoke about the issues we saw with Vibe's "20 Drum & Bass Pioneers" list. And while its easy to stand on the soapbox and point fin

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Where Vibe Went Wrong With Their "Drum & Bass Pioneers" List

We don't believe you, you need more research.

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