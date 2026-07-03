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With so much time being spent trying to put people onto what's popping NOW in the electronic music scene, it can be hard for newcomers to understand the roots of the varying genres under the EDM umbrella. Getting upset with today's fans for having no real knowledge of the past four decades of electronic music can be troubling, too. Don't humiliate them, educate them. That's where DAD comes in.khrisd
It's crazy to think that it's been 15 years since the world lost Kemistry. You know who Kemistry is, right? If you know who Goldie is, you have Kemistry to thank. He's gone on record as saying that it was Kemistry (alongside her DJ partner, Storm) that were seminal in introducing him not only to the players in the club scene, but the club night Rage, where Fabio and Grooverider were resident DJs spinning the sounds that would later be known as jungle, then drum & bass.khrisd
Over the last 10 years, Mindscape has been electrifying the drum & bass scene over a number of stellar imprints. Representing the Budapest scene, Mindkhrisd