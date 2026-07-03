When it comes to electronic dance music, UK DJ and producer Goldie wrote the playbook.androids
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Don't get DAD wrong: We definitely love and understand the course that Goldie took with the Metalheadz imprint, and figure that each release is holdskhrisd
We know, we know; we drop an infographic recounting the producers who helped lay the foundation for the Metalheadz imprint, and you're immediately saykhrisd
If you grew up during the mid-'90s drum & bass period, you were very familiar with Goldie's Metalheadz imprint. The label started out with top qualityandroids