Glass Onion

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Rian Johnson is pictured at a Glass Onion event
Pop Culture

'Glass Onion' Director Rian Johnson on Viral Push for Benoit Blanc and Muppets Collab Movie

Excitement has been understandably strong in response to fans' push for Benoit Blanc and The Muppets to be brought together. Rian has now shared his thoughts.

Trace William Cowen1291 days ago
Hugh Grant is seen wearing sunglasses
Pop Culture

Hugh Grant Talks ‘Glass Onion’ Cameo Involving Daniel Craig's Character Benoit Blanc

While the 'Knives Out' franchise-extender has been available on Netflix for coming up on two weeks now, it's fair to say this article contains spoilers.

Trace William Cowen1292 days ago
Actors Kate Hudson, director Rian Johnson, Daniel Craig, Janelle Monae and Edward Norton
Pop Culture

Rian Johnson Says He’s ‘Pissed Off’ That ‘Glass Onion’ Includes ‘Knives Out’ in Title

Following the release of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' on Netflix, writer-director Rian Johnson said he’s “pissed off” about its title.

Joe Price1298 days ago
knives out glass onion trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer For 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

The full trailer for Rian Johnson’s highly-anticipated 'Knives Out'​​​​​​​ sequel, 'Glass Onion,' has arrived ahead of its debut on Netflix next month.

Joe Price1348 days ago

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