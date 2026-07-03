Girls Don't Cry

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Cartoon character with pastel colors, waving. Text below reads "VERDY COMPLEX MIAMI."
Style

Complex and Verdy Bringing Immersive Experience to Miami Art Week

The two-day experience at Faena Forum will include a meet-and-greet on Friday.

Complex Staff591 days ago
Verdy and Phillip are pictured
Style

Verdy Accuses Phillip Lim of Copying Girls Don’t Cry Design, Brand Says It Has 'Paused All Marketing' of Shirt

“I’m very angry and sad because Girls Don’t Cry is very special to me,” Verdy said.

Trace William Cowen675 days ago
Rhude x Future campaign
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Rhude, Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance, Denim Tears, and More

From the Rhude Spring/Summer 2021 collection to a new capsule of items from Denim Tears, here is a complete guide to this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1920 days ago
Complex Best Style Releases Nike x Off White Training
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Off-White x Nike, Human Made x Girls Don't Cry, Futura x Uniqlo, and More

Futura x Uniqlo, Off-White x Nike, Human Made x Girls Don't Cry, The North Face x Kazuki Kuraishi, these are some of the best style releases this week.

Lei Takanashi2354 days ago
Best NBA Tunnel Sneakers Week 9
Sneakers

Best Sneakers in the NBA Tunnel This Week: 'Oregon' Air Jordan IV, Clot x Nike & More

From the 'Oregon' Air Jordan IV to 'Blue Silk' Clot x Nike Air Force 1, here are the best sneakers worn in the NBA tunnels this past week.

Mike DeStefano2368 days ago
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NBA tunnel Kicks Week 8 Lead
Sneakers

Best Sneakers in the NBA Tunnel This Week: Off-White x Nike, KAWS x Air Jordan IV & More

From the KAWS x Air Jordan IV to 'MCA' Off-White x Nike Air Force 1, here are some of the best sneakers worn in the NBA tunnels this week.

Mike DeStefano2375 days ago
BESTOF2019 ExpensiveSneakers
Sneakers

The Most Expensive Sneakers of 2019

From Trophy Room x Air Jordans to Off-White x Nike Air Force 1s, these are the shoes with the biggest price tags on the secondary market.

Matt Welty2415 days ago
Who Own's Your Favorite Streetwear Brands?
Style

Who Owns Your Favorite Fashion Brands?

Supreme, A Bathing Ape, Off-White and more. Learn who owns and invests in some of your favorite streetwear brands.

Mike DeStefano2450 days ago
Verdy of Girls Don't Cry
Style

Verdy Talks Origins of His Brands Girls Don't Cry and Wasted Youth, Teases New Nike Collab

Wasted Youth &amp; Girls Don't Cry designer Verdy talks about being the next one up, working with legends like Nigo &amp; teases new Nike collaboration.

Aria Hughes2481 days ago

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