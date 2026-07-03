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Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.James Keith
First off, we hope all of you androids had a happy and safe Halloween, whether you being an old-ass trick-or-treater or were hitting any of the many Hkhrisd
What do we know about Gina Turner? She's a dope-ass DJ, knocking out the best in a grip of house styles, especially the throwback bits that she slideskhrisd
Spinnin' Records has definitely caused a stir in the EDM community over their "joke" pertaining to a "CD-J for Women" that they tweeted yesterday aftekhrisd