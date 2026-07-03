Gina Turner

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Listen to Laidback Luke and Gina Turner Go B2B at Output

During this year's Electric Zoo Festival, we caught up with Laidback Luke, asking him about the single he made with his wife Gina Turner, "Bae." He le

khrisd4325 days ago
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Laidback Luke and Gina Turner Had a Baby Girl

Yesterday we got hit with the exciting news that Gina Turner's water broke, signalling the beginning of the next phase of her relationship with Laidback Luke as parents. Overnight, Gina tweeted about the labor taking a long time, but tweets from Luke seem to have confirmed that their child was born today! Based on what we're seeing, her name is EvaLina Lucy van Scheppingen. No pictures as of yet, but this is truly an exciting moment. Congrats to Gina and Luke!

khrisd4493 days ago
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Laidback Luke Won't Be Playing Ultra; He'll Be Busy Becoming a Father

While I'm editor-in-chief at DAD, I'm also a real-life father, and I was there for the birth of my son; when I saw this news hit the wire, I smiled an

khrisd4494 days ago
Gina Turner
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Gina Turner ft. Tony Colorado - "Shake (Worthy Remix)"

Oh how that Dirtybird sound always feels so right. The San Fran (by way of DC) native Worthy lends a healthy dose of these vibes on this remix for Gi

brenttactic4567 days ago
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The 20 Best Female Producers Right Now

We're aware that most dance music talk tends to turn into sausage party fests. There's definitely a larger list of males behind DJ booths and on the t

jakel4699 days ago
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The Best Mixes of the Week

In a word, this week's roundup of mixes is stacked. From the freshest in the EDM game to some of the up-and-comers that we love to champion, you have some serious catching up to do. Take the rest of your day out and really dissect what happened this week. Any doubts you may have had regarding dance music's future should be squashed.

khrisd4730 days ago
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Download Gina Turner's Diplo & Friends Guest Mix

Last night, Benzi shared his "Get Right Radio: Summer 2013 Edition," which premiered in a smaller form as his Diplo & Friends guest mix. The other mix on that episode was from the mighty Gina Turner, who dropped a dope set of Spanish house and freestyle (what do YOU androids know about freestyle music) in the first half, while dedicating the second half to some exclusives and throwbacks, including a few Wu-Tang gems. Proper Saturday early afternoon ruckus.

khrisd4731 days ago
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21 Must-See Acts at EDC New York 2013

Stacked lineups at festivals can be a gift and a curse. Sure, you have the opportunity to see a grip of today's brightest talents mixing the freshest

jakel4810 days ago
gina turner
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Gina Turner - "Diga Me (Deep Mix Instrumental)"

Out today is the Diga Me EP from Nouveau Yorican, aka Gina Turner and Laidback Luke on Gina's TURNIT imprint. The original version features dope vocals from Chicago vocalist Bear Who, and is a pretty huge latin-flavored house treat. For the "deep mix" of "Diga Me," Gina goes straight for your waist. If you're not on the floor going for yours when this one drops, something might be wrong with you.

khrisd4903 days ago
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The 15 Most Important Women in EDM

Scroll through DAD or any other sites dedicated to dance music and you'll notice one thing right off of the bat: EDM is a fucking sausage party. We're

androids4917 days ago
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