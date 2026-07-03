George Karl

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george karl
Sports

Former Kings Coach George Karl Takes Shot at DeMarcus Cousins on Twitter

Former Sacramento Kings coach George Karl took to Twitter to diss his former player DeMarcus Cousins who he's had a volatile relationship with.

Jordan Rose2092 days ago
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Sports

George Karl Confirms He Spoke With Michael Jordan About Possibly Trading Shawn Kemp for Scottie Pippen

In his new book, 'Furious George,' George Karl confirms he spoke with Michael Jordan about the Sonics trading Shawn Kemp for Scottie Pippen in 1994.

Chris Yuscavage3488 days ago
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Sports

Kenyon Martin Once Nearly Tried to Choke George Karl

If it weren't for Latrell Sprewell, Kenyon Martin would've been the first NBA player to go Latrell Sprewell on a coach.

Jose Martinez3492 days ago
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Sports

Carmelo Anthony Calls George Karl's Criticism of Him 'Irrelevant'

Carmelo Anthony calls George Karl's criticism of him in his new book 'Furious George' irrelevant.

Gavin Evans3493 days ago
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Sports

Kenyon Martin Fires Back at George Karl Over Incendiary Comments in New Memoir

Karl coached Kenyon Martin when Martin was on the Denver Nuggets in the 2000s.

Dana Scott3493 days ago
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George Karl holds a clipboard on the sideline.
Sports

George Karl Rips Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith in New Book

George Karl takes some shots at Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith in his new memoir.

Chris Yuscavage3494 days ago
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Sports

Kings Owner Explains Why Drake Was in the Locker Room When DeMarcus Cousins Cursed Out George Karl

Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé explains why he brought Drake to the Sacramento locker room last season after DeMarcus Cousins cursed out George Karl.

Chris Yuscavage3566 days ago
Sports

George Karl Says DeMarcus Cousins Will Sit Out for the Rest of Kings' Road Games This Season

Cousins has plenty of time to rest while the Kings tank the six road games to end the season.

Dana Scott3757 days ago
Scottie Pippen And Shawn Kemp
Sports

How Scottie Pippen Was Almost Traded For Shawn Kemp

The deal's backstory almost ruined the greatest squad of all time. With Payton and Kemp, the Sonics have two generational players to build around the franchise.

Alex Wong3767 days ago
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Watch a Frustrated DeMarcus Cousins Explain That George Karl, Not the Kings, Suspended Him

DeMarcus Cousins isn’t happy with the way things are going in Sacramento.

Chris Yuscavage3777 days ago
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Kings Suspend DeMarcus Cousins for Yelling at George Karl

DeMarcus Cousins will miss the Kings’ game against the Magic tomorrow night.

Chris Yuscavage3780 days ago

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