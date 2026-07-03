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Former Kings Coach George Karl Takes Shot at DeMarcus Cousins on Twitter
Former Sacramento Kings coach George Karl took to Twitter to diss his former player DeMarcus Cousins who he's had a volatile relationship with.
George Karl Confirms He Spoke With Michael Jordan About Possibly Trading Shawn Kemp for Scottie Pippen
In his new book, 'Furious George,' George Karl confirms he spoke with Michael Jordan about the Sonics trading Shawn Kemp for Scottie Pippen in 1994.
Kenyon Martin Once Nearly Tried to Choke George Karl
If it weren't for Latrell Sprewell, Kenyon Martin would've been the first NBA player to go Latrell Sprewell on a coach.
Carmelo Anthony Calls George Karl's Criticism of Him 'Irrelevant'
Carmelo Anthony calls George Karl's criticism of him in his new book 'Furious George' irrelevant.
Kenyon Martin Fires Back at George Karl Over Incendiary Comments in New Memoir
Karl coached Kenyon Martin when Martin was on the Denver Nuggets in the 2000s.
George Karl Rips Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith in New Book
George Karl takes some shots at Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith in his new memoir.
Kings Owner Explains Why Drake Was in the Locker Room When DeMarcus Cousins Cursed Out George Karl
Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé explains why he brought Drake to the Sacramento locker room last season after DeMarcus Cousins cursed out George Karl.
George Karl Says DeMarcus Cousins Will Sit Out for the Rest of Kings' Road Games This Season
Cousins has plenty of time to rest while the Kings tank the six road games to end the season.
How Scottie Pippen Was Almost Traded For Shawn Kemp
The deal's backstory almost ruined the greatest squad of all time. With Payton and Kemp, the Sonics have two generational players to build around the franchise.
Watch a Frustrated DeMarcus Cousins Explain That George Karl, Not the Kings, Suspended Him
DeMarcus Cousins isn’t happy with the way things are going in Sacramento.
Kings Suspend DeMarcus Cousins for Yelling at George Karl
DeMarcus Cousins will miss the Kings’ game against the Magic tomorrow night.