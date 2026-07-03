Latest Stories
DJ Drama Criticizes Narrative That Roc Nation 'Saved' Lil Uzi Vert's Career From Generation Now
During an appearance on the 'New Rory & Mal' podcast, DJ Drama sounded off on the narrative that Roc Nation "saved" Lil Uzi Vert's career from Generation Now.
Inside Generation Now, the Innovative Label Behind Lil Uzi Vert and Jack Harlow
DJ Drama, Don Cannon, and Leighton “Lakeshow” Morrison speak about how their label Generation Now has helped turn Lil Uzi Vert and Jack Harlow into stars.
Nav Says He 'Overreacted' About DJ Drama and Don Cannon Allegedly Blocking Uzi Verse
Nav also told fans a new album is coming soon.
DJ Drama Does Lil Uzi Vert's 'Futsal Shuffle' After Rapper Called Him Out (UPDATE)
Uzi has had a rocky relationship with DJ Drama for quite some time.