Generation Now

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Latest Stories

DJ Drama appears on Rory & Mal podcast
Music

DJ Drama Criticizes Narrative That Roc Nation 'Saved' Lil Uzi Vert's Career From Generation Now

During an appearance on the 'New Rory &amp; Mal' podcast, DJ Drama sounded off on the narrative that Roc Nation "saved" Lil Uzi Vert's career from Generation Now.

Brad Callas1424 days ago
Generation Now
Music

Inside Generation Now, the Innovative Label Behind Lil Uzi Vert and Jack Harlow

DJ Drama, Don Cannon, and Leighton “Lakeshow” Morrison speak about how their label Generation Now has helped turn Lil Uzi Vert and Jack Harlow into stars.

Jessica Mckinney2102 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert and DJ Drama
Music

DJ Drama Does Lil Uzi Vert's 'Futsal Shuffle' After Rapper Called Him Out (UPDATE)

Uzi has had a rocky relationship with DJ Drama for quite some time.

Joe Price2417 days ago

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