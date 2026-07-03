Future-Generations

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Music

Premiere: B00TY Make It Pop Off On Their Remix Of Future Generations' "Stars"

If you like MGMT, Friendly Fires and FUN, you'll love Future Generations.

Jacob Davey3607 days ago

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