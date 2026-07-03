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Latest Stories

Animated character Rosalina peeking through a door, wearing a crown and a teal dress, with a curious expression, from Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Pop Culture

Super Mario Galaxy Age Rating Leak Has Fans Convinced a 20-Year-Old Theory Is Canon

A recent age-rating leak for the Super Mario Galaxy movie has fans convinced a 20-year-old theory about Peach and Rosalina could be canon.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance115 days ago
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson at "The Naked Gun" New York Premiere on July 28, 2025 in New York
Pop Culture

The Risqué ‘Naked Gun’ Scene Its Director Refused to Cut

LIam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's slapstick misadventures culminated in a scene that its director, Akiva Schaffer fought for

Lucille Barilla347 days ago
Eddie Murphy at 'The Pickup' World Premiere held at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Signs On for a Hilarious Reboot of Classic Detective Comedy

He’ll star as a clumsy detective in a reboot of a classic comedy favorite.

Lucille Barilla353 days ago
Music

NLE Choppa Reacts to “Slut Me Out 2” Soundtracking Iconic 'Zoolander’ 'Walk-off' Scene: ‘I’m Recreating This!'

The Memphis rapper plans to pay homage to the Ben Stiller-directed 2001 comedy.

Jaelani Turner-Williams813 days ago
Pop Culture

Busy Philipps Felt Embarrassed About Being in ‘White Chicks’ Before It Became a Classic: ‘People Hated It’

Phillips told NPR podcast 'Fresh Air' that 'White Chicks' was "universally panned" before it went on to become a cult classic.

Jaelani Turner-Williams864 days ago
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Pop Culture

Lindsay Lohan Reportedly 'Hurt and Disappointed' Over 'Fire Crotch' Joke in 'Mean Girls'

Oil empire heir Brandon Davis called Lohan "fire crotch" in 2006, eventually issuing an apology to the actress.

Jaelani Turner-Williams914 days ago
Pop Culture

'Aquaman 2’, ‘Wonka,' and More Bring Christmas Week Box Office Success to $281 Million

'Wonka' led all films on Christmas Day, while the 'Aquaman' sequel, 'The Color Purple,' 'Migration' and 'Anyone But You' were close runner-ups.

Jaelani Turner-Williams930 days ago
Pop Culture

Glen Powell Says Sydney Sweeney Used Dating Rumors to Market 'Anyone But You': 'She's Very Smart'

Sweeney knew that fans wanted a off-screen romance between her and <i>Anyone But You</i> co-star Glen Powell.

Jaelani Turner-Williams932 days ago
A still from Netflix film Man From Toronto starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson Run Through the 6ix in 'The Man From Toronto' Trailer

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson star in Netflix's latest Toronto-shot action-comedy where two strangers must join forces after a case of mistaken identity.

Bianca Thompson1506 days ago

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