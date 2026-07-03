Latest Stories
Super Mario Galaxy Age Rating Leak Has Fans Convinced a 20-Year-Old Theory Is Canon
A recent age-rating leak for the Super Mario Galaxy movie has fans convinced a 20-year-old theory about Peach and Rosalina could be canon.
The Risqué ‘Naked Gun’ Scene Its Director Refused to Cut
LIam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's slapstick misadventures culminated in a scene that its director, Akiva Schaffer fought for
Eddie Murphy Signs On for a Hilarious Reboot of Classic Detective Comedy
He’ll star as a clumsy detective in a reboot of a classic comedy favorite.
NLE Choppa Reacts to “Slut Me Out 2” Soundtracking Iconic 'Zoolander’ 'Walk-off' Scene: ‘I’m Recreating This!'
The Memphis rapper plans to pay homage to the Ben Stiller-directed 2001 comedy.
Busy Philipps Felt Embarrassed About Being in ‘White Chicks’ Before It Became a Classic: ‘People Hated It’
Phillips told NPR podcast 'Fresh Air' that 'White Chicks' was "universally panned" before it went on to become a cult classic.
Lindsay Lohan Reportedly 'Hurt and Disappointed' Over 'Fire Crotch' Joke in 'Mean Girls'
Oil empire heir Brandon Davis called Lohan "fire crotch" in 2006, eventually issuing an apology to the actress.
'Aquaman 2’, ‘Wonka,' and More Bring Christmas Week Box Office Success to $281 Million
'Wonka' led all films on Christmas Day, while the 'Aquaman' sequel, 'The Color Purple,' 'Migration' and 'Anyone But You' were close runner-ups.
Glen Powell Says Sydney Sweeney Used Dating Rumors to Market 'Anyone But You': 'She's Very Smart'
Sweeney knew that fans wanted a off-screen romance between her and <i>Anyone But You</i> co-star Glen Powell.
Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson Run Through the 6ix in 'The Man From Toronto' Trailer
Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson star in Netflix's latest Toronto-shot action-comedy where two strangers must join forces after a case of mistaken identity.