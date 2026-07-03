Frances Bean Cobain

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Tony Hawk smiling in a black suit and Kurt Cobain with long blond hair in a striped shirt.
Sports

Tony Hawk Pens Emotional Note to Kurt Cobain, Wishes Nirvana Frontman Could Have Met Their Grandson

Hawk's son, Riley and Cobain's daughter, Frances welcomed their first child last September.

tara mahadevan507 days ago
Split image. Left: Black and white photo of baby hands. Right: Riley Hawk holding son.
Music

Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk Welcome Baby Son Ronin Walker: ‘We Love You More Than Anything’

The 32-year-old daughter of Kurt Cobain tied the knot with Tony Hawk's 31-year-old son last October.

Alex Ocho654 days ago
Pop Culture

Frances Bean Cobain Marries Tony Hawk's Son Riley

Frances Bean Cobain has been married once before, to Isaiah Silva, with whom she had a custody battle over Kurt Cobain's 'MTV Unplugged' guitar.

tara mahadevan997 days ago

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