Latest Stories
Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for May 2019
From the latest video game news to top rumors, announcements & release dates, here's everything you need to know about games and new tech this May.
The Best Xbox One X Games
Can’t decide what to pick up for your Xbox One X? Here’s a list of the best games for the system, to help you narrow down your choices.
Rehabilitation and the Racing Spirit: How "Forza" Helped an Injured Athlete Ride Again Pt 2.
Forza Horizon and One Athlete's Return to Racing.
'Forza Horizon' Grants Our New Year's Wish With 'Recaro Car Pack' DLC
We were aiming pretty low on that wish, to be fair.
The Rally Car DLC for Forza Horizon Adds Cars and Improves Physics
The game's biggest update yet.
PROMO: XBOX's Forza Horizon Tears Up Marc Ecko's Office
The Flatiron District gets a taste of Forza's epic speed.
Review: Forza Horizon Makes Its Own Genre
This is a different sort of driving game, and we like it.
PROMO: New Game "Forza Horizon" Brings You Mt Eden Live from Complex HQ
Start your engines.
Video: Forza Horizon Looks Like a Great Game for Reckless Driving Binges
They had us when the rally car jumped on to the golf course.
Video: "Forza Horizon" is "a Celebration of Car Culture"
The team celebrates in the game's introductory dev diary.
"Forza Horizon" Pre-Orders and Collector's Editions Include Extra Cars
Who doesn't want more cars?
"Forza Horizon" Box Art and Screenshot Come Around the Turn
Get a first glimpse at the fifth Forza game.
"Forza Horizon" Vroom Vrooming Onto Xbox This Fall
Or so this leaked trailer suggests.