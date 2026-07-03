Forza Horizon

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Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for May 2019

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Rehabilitation and the Racing Spirit: How "Forza" Helped an Injured Athlete Ride Again Pt 2.

Forza Horizon and One Athlete's Return to Racing.

Hanuman Welch4316 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Forza Horizon' Grants Our New Year's Wish With 'Recaro Car Pack' DLC

We were aiming pretty low on that wish, to be fair.

Michael Rougeau4952 days ago
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Pop Culture

PROMO: XBOX's Forza Horizon Tears Up Marc Ecko's Office

The Flatiron District gets a taste of Forza's epic speed.

Complex5016 days ago
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Review: Forza Horizon Makes Its Own Genre

This is a different sort of driving game, and we like it.

Stirling Matheson5026 days ago
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Sports

Video: Forza Horizon Looks Like a Great Game for Reckless Driving Binges

They had us when the rally car jumped on to the golf course.

Stirling Matheson5037 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: "Forza Horizon" is "a Celebration of Car Culture"

The team celebrates in the game's introductory dev diary.

Michael Rougeau5059 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Forza Horizon" Box Art and Screenshot Come Around the Turn

Get a first glimpse at the fifth Forza game.

Complex5174 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Forza Horizon" Vroom Vrooming Onto Xbox This Fall

Or so this leaked trailer suggests.

Michael Rougeau5249 days ago

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