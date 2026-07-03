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Pop Culture
DJ Akademiks Takes on Iman Shumpert in ‘Forza Horizon 4’ | On the Sticks
On this week’s episode of On the Sticks, DJ Akademiks dukes it out with Sacramento Kings’ star Iman Shumpert in Forza Horizon 4 on Xbox One. The stakes: first player to 150K points wins a gold Xbox Elite Wireless Controller, while the loser surrenders his cell phone to the victor to make a prank call.
Complex2782 days ago