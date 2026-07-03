Fonts

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We Now Know Why All Internet Memes Use the Same Font

There's a good reason why Internet memes use the Impact typeface. "Vox" reveals why.

Joshua Espinoza4007 days ago
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Sneakers

Kobe Bryant's Sheath Logo Just Got Its Very Own Font

Nike has tapped London creatives Sawdust to create a custom font based on Kobe Bryant's Sheath logo.

Riley Jones4008 days ago
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There's a $50,000 Font Designed Exclusively for Kanye West

Even Yeezy's typeface is way out of your pricerange.

Cameron Wolf4028 days ago
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Behold, the "Comic Papyrus" Font. It's Worse Than "Comic Sans"

We didn't think it could get any worse.

susanc4d3da54bb4234 days ago
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There Is Now a Typeface Designed Specifically for Readers With Dyslexia

The designer, Christian Boer, has the disorder and made the font for the 10% of the world that is just like him.

andrewlasane4266 days ago
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This Infographic Shows How Comic Sans Is Ruining the Environment

According to one print company's calculations, using Comic Sans in printing is not only tacky, but it's destroying the Earth.

andrewlasane4335 days ago
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This Quirky Font Turns Peoples' Strangest Addictions Into Letters of the Alphabet

From obsessions with makeup to more scary addictions to cannabalism, "Addiction Font" recognizes some of the weirdest quirks out there.

susanc4d3da54bb4395 days ago
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A Closer Look at the Fonts That Nike Designed for the 2014 World Cup

Learn more about Nike's process of creating unique typefaces for your favorite soccer teams.

andrewlasane4399 days ago
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Sports

MIT Is Studying What the Best Font For In-Car Apps Is

If the text isn't easy to read at a glance, it shouldn't be in a car.

Stirling Matheson4405 days ago
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This Website Will Turn Your Handwriting Into a Font

BIC's latest project aims to document everyone's handwriting and composite them into a universal typeface.

susanc4d3da54bb4415 days ago
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ABCs of Invention: Alphabet Pays Tribute to the Greatest Inventors of All Time

A beautifully designed typeface celebrates Archimedes to Zworykin.

Leigh Silver4436 days ago
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"World's Most Sustainable Font" Wants to Save the Planet One Letter at a Time

Those at Ryman Stationery fashioned Ryman Eco, a font that uses 33 percent less ink than standard fonts.

susanc4d3da54bb4470 days ago
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Changing Fonts Can Save the U.S. Government Nearly $400 Million Yearly, 14-Year-Old Finds

Find out which font you should be using to cut back on ink costs.

susanc4d3da54bb4493 days ago
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Is the Doge Sans Font a Worthy Successor to Comic Sans?

It's supposed to be more "professional."

andrewlasane4560 days ago

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