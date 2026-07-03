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We Now Know Why All Internet Memes Use the Same Font
There's a good reason why Internet memes use the Impact typeface. "Vox" reveals why.
Kobe Bryant's Sheath Logo Just Got Its Very Own Font
Nike has tapped London creatives Sawdust to create a custom font based on Kobe Bryant's Sheath logo.
There's a $50,000 Font Designed Exclusively for Kanye West
Even Yeezy's typeface is way out of your pricerange.
Behold, the "Comic Papyrus" Font. It's Worse Than "Comic Sans"
We didn't think it could get any worse.
There Is Now a Typeface Designed Specifically for Readers With Dyslexia
The designer, Christian Boer, has the disorder and made the font for the 10% of the world that is just like him.
This Infographic Shows How Comic Sans Is Ruining the Environment
According to one print company's calculations, using Comic Sans in printing is not only tacky, but it's destroying the Earth.
This Quirky Font Turns Peoples' Strangest Addictions Into Letters of the Alphabet
From obsessions with makeup to more scary addictions to cannabalism, "Addiction Font" recognizes some of the weirdest quirks out there.
A Closer Look at the Fonts That Nike Designed for the 2014 World Cup
Learn more about Nike's process of creating unique typefaces for your favorite soccer teams.
MIT Is Studying What the Best Font For In-Car Apps Is
If the text isn't easy to read at a glance, it shouldn't be in a car.
This Website Will Turn Your Handwriting Into a Font
BIC's latest project aims to document everyone's handwriting and composite them into a universal typeface.
ABCs of Invention: Alphabet Pays Tribute to the Greatest Inventors of All Time
A beautifully designed typeface celebrates Archimedes to Zworykin.
"World's Most Sustainable Font" Wants to Save the Planet One Letter at a Time
Those at Ryman Stationery fashioned Ryman Eco, a font that uses 33 percent less ink than standard fonts.
14-Year-Old's Plan to Save the Government Millions With a Font Change May Be Way Off
Shutting kids down with facts.
Changing Fonts Can Save the U.S. Government Nearly $400 Million Yearly, 14-Year-Old Finds
Find out which font you should be using to cut back on ink costs.
"The Comic Sans Project" Seeks to Restore Good Faith in America's Most Hated Font
"Because Helvetica is sooo 2011."
An Eyewear Collection Based on Your Favorite Fonts? Yes, it's Real
No Comic Sans, though.
Is the Doge Sans Font a Worthy Successor to Comic Sans?
It's supposed to be more "professional."