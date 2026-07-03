Fernando Tatis Jr.

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Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego Padres
Sneakers

Adidas Parts Ways with Fernando Tatis Jr. Following PED Suspension

Adidas has decided to end its partnership with Fernando Tatis Jr. following his 80-game suspension for violating MLB's performance-enhancing substance policy.

Brandon Richard1421 days ago
Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres is introduced before the game
Sports

Fernando Tatís Jr. Suspended for 80 Games Over Performance Enhancing Drug Violation

The MLB announced the suspension on Friday, after the San Diego Padres star allegedly tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Clostebol.

Joshua Espinoza1436 days ago
MLB The Show 21
Pop Culture

Watch Sean Evans Unveil the Next Cover Star of ‘MLB THE SHOW 21’

Meet the cover star for Playstation's new "MLB® The Show™ 21" video game with some help from Sean Evans. Then get your controller and play ball!

Brandon Constantine1994 days ago

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