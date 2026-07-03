Fear Itself

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Review: “Batman” And “Justice League” Continue To Lead DC’s Renaissance

Also, <em>Wonder Woman</em> continues its surprising run and <em>Fear Itself</em> comes to an end.

Jason Serafino5387 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Can “Fear Itself” Hold Its Own Amidst DC’s Third Week Of Reboots?

The penultimate issue hopes to make things interesting, while DC showcases great talent in some new books.

Jason Serafino5422 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Flashy “Fear Itself” Goes Head-To-Head Against The Grittier “Detective Comics”

Also, <em>Spider Island</em> kicks into full gear and Mike Mignola stuns us with two eerie books!

Jason Serafino5457 days ago
“Fear Itself” Goes Toe-To-Toe with “Flaspoint” Image
Pop Culture

Review: “Fear Itself” Goes Toe-To-Toe with “Flaspoint”

We are providing the best comics coming out on July 6, 2011. From Red Skull’s origins revealed while Chew &amp; Sweet Tooth continuing to dominate without tights.

Jason Serafino5492 days ago
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Interview: Marvel's Axel Alonso Talks Digital Comics, Diversity, And Comic Movie Fails

Read the editor-in-chief's extended "Shotcaller" interview from Complex's June/July 2011 issue.

Justin Monroe5527 days ago
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Can “Flashpoint” Top “Fear Itself” For Event Superiority? Image
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Review: Can “Flashpoint” Top “Fear Itself” For Event Superiority?

We're providing you with a rundown of the best comics coming out on June 1, 2011. Also, Anti-Venom returns and Moon Knight continues to be a schizophrenic nut.

Jason Serafino5527 days ago
Can Two “Fear Itself” Tie-Ins Live Up To Marvel's Main Story? Image
Pop Culture

Review: Can Two “Fear Itself” Tie-Ins Live Up To Marvel's Main Story?

We provide you with a rundown of the best comics coming out on May 18, 2011. Also, Batman investigates Gotham’s history, Zatanna knuckles up, and Power.

Jason Serafino5541 days ago
The Best Comics This Week: Green Lantern, Iron Man, Deadpool, and More! Image
Pop Culture

The Best Comics This Week: Green Lantern, Iron Man, Deadpool, and More!

We list the best comics coming out on April 20, 2011. The Green Lanterns continue their war, Iron Man faces Fear Itself, and Deadpool experiences marital bliss!

Jason Serafino5569 days ago
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Pop Culture

Howard the Duck Returns In "Fear Itself: Fearsome Foursome"

Who needs the Fantastic Four when we've got the Fearsome Foursome? Um, that would be all of us.

Jason Serafino5609 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Fear Itself" Has to Go Through Deadpool

The "Merc with a Mouth" isn’t letting this crossover title ignore him!

Jason Serafino5610 days ago
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Marvel Set To Release “Fear Itself: The Worthy”

The 8-part weekly series will be available free online in anticipation of "Fear Itself."

Jason Serafino5617 days ago
Everything You Need To Know About Marvel's "Fear Itself" Miniseries Image
Pop Culture

Everything You Need To Know About Marvel's "Fear Itself" Miniseries

Take a look at all of the info that you need about Marvel's upcoming crossover event! Here is what we currently know about Fear Itself and more.

Jason Serafino5633 days ago

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