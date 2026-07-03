FaZe Temperrr

FaZe Temperrr, a founding member of FaZe Clan, rose to prominence by shaping the organization's identity beyond competitive Call of Duty, steering it into a cultural force that merged gaming with music and fashion. His influence helped transform FaZe Clan into a lifestyle brand that resonated far outside traditional esports circles. Temperrr’s Twitch streams were known for their challenge-based formats and charity events, fostering a loyal community. However, FaZe Clan has since parted ways with Temperrr following allegations of inappropriate conduct.

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FaZe Temperrr during the weigh-in at BOXPARK Wembley, London. Picture date: Friday January 13, 2023.
Pop Culture

FaZe Temperrr Admits He Slept With a 17-Year-Old, Claims He Didn't Know Her Age Until After

FaZe Rain said that Temperrr originally admitted he had sex with two 16-year-olds.

Joe Price306 days ago

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