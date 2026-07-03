Latest Stories
KRS-One Says It’s ‘a Shame’ Fatman Scoop Is Only Honored After His Death: ‘Hip-Hop Gotta Stop Doing That’
The hip-hop hypeman and media personality died after a sudden medical emergency last month at age 53.
Fatman Scoop Dead at 53 After Onstage Medical Emergency
The hypeman and media personality was performing in Hamden when he fainted onstage.
Snoop Dogg Reflects on Visiting Biggie After 2Pac Was Shot: 'I Can See That He Hurt'
Snoop Dogg recalled the moment he visited Biggie and saw the hurt in his eyes following 2Pac's murder, as well as later fostering a strong friendship with him.
Lloyd Banks Responds After DMX Questions His Lyrical Ability
On Monday, Lloyd Banks took to Twitter to issue a response shortly after DMX questioned his ability as a lyricist in an interview with Fatman Scoop.
Ciara Recruits Missy Elliott and Fatman Scoop for Her "Level Up" Remix
Linking up with the same team she worked with on "Lose Control" off Missy Elliott's 2005 album 'The Cookbook,' Ciara has recruited Missy and Fatman Scoop for the "Level Up" remix.