Fatman Scoop

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Latest Stories

KRS-One being interviewed
Music

KRS-One Says It’s ‘a Shame’ Fatman Scoop Is Only Honored After His Death: ‘Hip-Hop Gotta Stop Doing That’

The hip-hop hypeman and media personality died after a sudden medical emergency last month at age 53.

Alex Ocho682 days ago
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 11: Fatman Scoop is seen during Fridayz Live '23 at RAC Arena on November 11, 2023 in Perth, Australia.
Music

Fatman Scoop Dead at 53 After Onstage Medical Emergency

The hypeman and media personality was performing in Hamden when he fainted onstage.

Jaelani Turner-Williams687 days ago
snoop
Music

Snoop Dogg Reflects on Visiting Biggie After 2Pac Was Shot: 'I Can See That He Hurt'

Snoop Dogg recalled the moment he visited Biggie and saw the hurt in his eyes following 2Pac's murder, as well as later fostering a strong friendship with him.

Jordan Rose2229 days ago
Lloyd Banks
Music

Lloyd Banks Responds After DMX Questions His Lyrical Ability

On Monday, Lloyd Banks took to Twitter to issue a response shortly after DMX questioned his ability as a lyricist in an interview with Fatman Scoop.

Gavin Evans2245 days ago
Missy Elliott
Music

Ciara Recruits Missy Elliott and Fatman Scoop for Her "Level Up" Remix

Linking up with the same team she worked with on "Lose Control" off Missy Elliott's 2005 album 'The Cookbook,' Ciara has recruited Missy and Fatman Scoop for the "Level Up" remix.

Joe Price2913 days ago
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