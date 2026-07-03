Falana

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Falana posing with a horse with plants in the background.
Music

Falana Is Assured and Grateful on New Single "Joy"

Assured and grateful, "Joy" continues to show Lagos-based singer-songwriter Falana's diverse set of influences by blending pop, R&B, and soul.

Sydney Brasil1976 days ago

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