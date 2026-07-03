Derin Falana

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Manifesto MNFSTO 11 2017 Torotno
Music

Manifesto Is Having Their First Summer Music Festival and the Lineup Is Fire

The lineup features Majid Jordan, The Internet, Isaiah Rashad, Jidenna and more.

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