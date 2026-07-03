It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.Louis Pavlakos
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Brampton is quietly hoarding some of the best new talent in music. Here are the five artists you should know.Aidan D'Aoust
Catch up on the gems you might have missed this month.Aaron Zorgel
The Canadian-Nigerian singer-songwriter continues to alter the sound of global pop on her new EP 'Rising.' "I’m doing something right, I hope,” she says.dcowie