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A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.Joseph JP Patterson
In spite of the negativity that plagues everyday life, 'You Can't Steal My Joy' aims to be a guiding light.Tom Segev
"We shouldn't ever get complacent and think that it's totally healthy, but—in terms of the musicians—I know that jazz is in a brilliant place, artistically."Tom Segev
We're bringing you all the new songs to listen to. From YG to Lil Gotit to Vampire Weekend, here is the best new music this week, picked by Complex.Eric Skelton