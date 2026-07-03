We're bringing you all the new songs to listen to. From YG to Lil Gotit to Vampire Weekend, here is the best new music this week, picked by Complex.Eric Skelton
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A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.Joseph JP Patterson
In spite of the negativity that plagues everyday life, 'You Can't Steal My Joy' aims to be a guiding light.Tom Segev
"We shouldn't ever get complacent and think that it's totally healthy, but—in terms of the musicians—I know that jazz is in a brilliant place, artistically."Tom Segev