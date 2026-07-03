From 2Pac The Greatest Hits, Eminem The Eminem Show to Outkast Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, here are the 7 diamond selling rap albums ranked.Justin Charity
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Plus, C-Roy performs and we get to know photographer Yumna Al-Arashi.Complex
From his early days to his last moments, here's our list of the best roles, videos, music that add up to the times Tupac was an icon,Paul Thompson
The 2Pac biopic follows the rapper from childhood to his untimely death. It's impossible to capture a life like his in a single film, though.John Kennedy