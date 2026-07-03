Featured
A year full of international hits and underground gems.Joseph JP Patterson
The singer's upfront dialogues on wax outline her sexuality, physical prowess, insecurities, vices and creativity with zero fear of judgement.Milly McMahon
We got a chance to speak with composer David Arnold about the iconic James Bond film franchise, working with different Bond actors, and more.Ben Felderstein
Daniel Craig has redefined what it meant to be James Bond over the last 15 years. To celebrate the end of his run, here are his most iconic Bond moments.William Goodman