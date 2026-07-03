Wait, WAS Prince the "Victim in Field" in 'Fargo'?Khal
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After appearances in films by the Coen brothers, Tarantino and Soderbergh, Channing Tatum is proving himself bigger than mindless flicks.Kristen Yoonsoo Kim
Mississauga's Ethan Eng shot a movie undercover at his high school. Now that film, 'Therapy Dogs,' is premiering at this year's Slamdance festival.Rick Mele
After meeting on the set of 'Gattaca' Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor wanted to work together. Their new film 'Raymond And Ray' saw that dream become reality.Daniel Barna