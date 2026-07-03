From Freddie Gibbs' "Crime Pays" to Pusha-T's verse on "Palmolive," here are Complex's picks for the 20 best rap verses of 2019.Eric Skelton
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The time has come.Joseph JP Patterson
"I just want people to know I always sang with a smile on my face..."Jesse Bernard
We can't front; this is a pretty strong selection of remixes we have for you this week. And the best part is it's not a bunch of huge names, but a group of solid workers who are out here killing it, consistently. Everything from r&b and hip-hop bootlegs to some serious house reworks that should be available very soon. Take your pick.khrisd