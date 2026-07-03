From the Hornets trading Kobe Bryant to the Nuggets trading Rudy Gobert, there have been no shortage of draft day deals that NBA teams wish they could take back. Most prospects are unknown commodities, so trading any of these players comes with substantial risk. These are the 20 worst NBA draft day trades.Chris Gaine
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