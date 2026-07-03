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Ms Banks 'Bank Statement'
Music

Ms Banks’ New EP, ‘Bank Statement’, Is An Essential Listen

It’s been in the works since at least mid-last year, but Banks has finally released her nine-track EP along with the visuals to the project's third single.

James Keith1457 days ago

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