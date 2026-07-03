Dylan McDermott

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Selena Gomez to Star in New Indie Film

On to the next one.

Complex5098 days ago
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The Best & Worst Things About "American Horror Story" Season One

The debut season of Ryan Murphy's polarizing horror series had a frustrating low for every loony high.

Frazier Tharpe5322 days ago
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"American Horror Story" Season Finale Recap: The Harmons Find Life After Death

The horror melodrama wraps up its insane first season in surprisingly quiet fashion.

Frazier Tharpe5323 days ago
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"American Horror Story" Recap: Vivien Finally Gives Birth... To The Antichrist?

The insane FX series delivers its most entertaining episode to date.

Frazier Tharpe5330 days ago
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"American Horror Story" Recap: There's A New Body In The Basement

Also, Larry catches a case and the Rubber Man whoops Ben's ass.

Frazier Tharpe5337 days ago
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"American Horror Story" Recap: Pregnant Vivien Has The Unholy Spirit In Her

Also, the Black Dahlia pays a visit and Constance prepares to be a mother again, as the characters play catch-up to things we already figured out.

Frazier Tharpe5344 days ago
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Pop Culture

"American Horror Story" Recap: Larry Catches Another Body

Lesson learned: When the sexy maid invites you to the basement for sexual favors, do your best to resist.

Frazier Tharpe5358 days ago
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"American Horror Story" Recap: Say Hello (And Hopefully Goodbye) To The Piggy Man

Also, Violet realizes that she's seeing dead people, Tate's school shooting gets revisited, and Constance gets some closure.

Frazier Tharpe5365 days ago
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"American Horror Story" Recap: The Kids With The Bloody Faces Aren't All Right

Also, the Harmon couple's marriage doesn't survive the night.

Frazier Tharpe5372 days ago
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"American Horror Story" Recap: The Rubber Suit Man Returns

The first half of the Halloween two-parter is the series' best episode yet.

Frazier Tharpe5379 days ago
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"American Horror Story" Recap: Larry The Burn Guy Makes Ben's Life A Hell Of A Lot Easier

Also, the blood-soaked history between Constance and Moira fills in some blanks.

Frazier Tharpe5386 days ago
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Pop Culture

"American Horror Story" Recap: New Ghosts and Strange(r) Guests

Two episodes in and the Harmons are already trying to dip out of the "murder house."

Frazier Tharpe5393 days ago
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Pop Culture

5 Reasons Why You Should Watch "American Horror Story"

The fall season's craziest and most sickly enjoyable new TV show premieres tonight on FX. Consider us excited; now, it's your turn.

MattBarone5401 days ago
Pop Culture

Watch Creepy Teaser Trailer for "American Horror Story"

Connie Britton, save yourself!

Christopher Rosen5447 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch Creepy First Promo for "American Horror Story"

Judging from these 15 seconds, the new Ryan Murphy show is ka-razy.

Christopher Rosen5463 days ago
Pop Culture

FX Picks Up "American Horror Story" to Series

The Ryan Murphy drama could have a sneak preview at Comic-Con.

Christopher Rosen5479 days ago
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Dylan McDermott Added to "American Horror Story"

Will co-star with FNL's Connie Britton.

Christopher Rosen5556 days ago

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