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"Philly Justice" Is Actually Happening With "Parks and Recreation" Cast
The Internet wins again.
The Best & Worst Things About "American Horror Story" Season One
The debut season of Ryan Murphy's polarizing horror series had a frustrating low for every loony high.
"American Horror Story" Season Finale Recap: The Harmons Find Life After Death
The horror melodrama wraps up its insane first season in surprisingly quiet fashion.
"American Horror Story" Recap: Vivien Finally Gives Birth... To The Antichrist?
The insane FX series delivers its most entertaining episode to date.
"American Horror Story" Recap: There's A New Body In The Basement
Also, Larry catches a case and the Rubber Man whoops Ben's ass.
"American Horror Story" Recap: Pregnant Vivien Has The Unholy Spirit In Her
Also, the Black Dahlia pays a visit and Constance prepares to be a mother again, as the characters play catch-up to things we already figured out.
"American Horror Story" Recap: Larry Catches Another Body
Lesson learned: When the sexy maid invites you to the basement for sexual favors, do your best to resist.
"American Horror Story" Recap: Say Hello (And Hopefully Goodbye) To The Piggy Man
Also, Violet realizes that she's seeing dead people, Tate's school shooting gets revisited, and Constance gets some closure.
"American Horror Story" Recap: The Kids With The Bloody Faces Aren't All Right
Also, the Harmon couple's marriage doesn't survive the night.
"American Horror Story" Recap: The Rubber Suit Man Returns
The first half of the Halloween two-parter is the series' best episode yet.
"American Horror Story" Recap: Larry The Burn Guy Makes Ben's Life A Hell Of A Lot Easier
Also, the blood-soaked history between Constance and Moira fills in some blanks.
"American Horror Story" Recap: New Ghosts and Strange(r) Guests
Two episodes in and the Harmons are already trying to dip out of the "murder house."
5 Reasons Why You Should Watch "American Horror Story"
The fall season's craziest and most sickly enjoyable new TV show premieres tonight on FX. Consider us excited; now, it's your turn.
Watch Creepy Teaser Trailer for "American Horror Story"
Connie Britton, save yourself!
Watch Creepy First Promo for "American Horror Story"
Judging from these 15 seconds, the new Ryan Murphy show is ka-razy.
FX Picks Up "American Horror Story" to Series
The Ryan Murphy drama could have a sneak preview at Comic-Con.
Dylan McDermott Added to "American Horror Story"
Will co-star with FNL's Connie Britton.