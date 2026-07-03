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Montreal Speng Squire Expressions of Now
Music

Speng Squire's "Expressions of Now" Is Your Perfect Long Weekend Listen

The Montreal artist just dropped his debut full-length project featuring production frrom DRTWRK, Sevn Thomas, Rich Kidd and more.

jayemkayem3382 days ago

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