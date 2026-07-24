TWRK

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You already know what time it is. You already know what we do. This past week was pretty great for the remix lovers out there. Some solid reimagining of older bits, with a number of great producers getting the ability to remix current jams. Nice variety here. Basically, you're welcome.
khrisd
Stellar batch of mixes for this week. Seriously. Loads of top-quality DJs dropping some of the finest sets, many for free. Because why not? Why not sort out a fierce set of tracks for the public. Get your Sunday archive on.
khrisd

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Download the Diplo & Friends Edition of TWRK, Volume Five

You already know the score: TWRK causes damage with their originals and bootleg bangers, then cultivate a grip of heat for their next mixtape, which gets premiered on Diplo & Friends. Fresh for the upcoming fall season is the Diplo & Friends edition of TWRK, Volume Five, which features exclusive heat from Jack U, Snails, and a bunch more. They pulled out all kinds of stops for this set, dropping 46 cuts in 67 minutes. If you're trying to get turnt, this is the set you need, trust we.

khrisd4326 days ago
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DJ Sliink x TWRK x Green Lantern - "Trifecta (If You Don't)"

Your old pals Sliink, TWRK, and Green Lantern are going on a tour. They might even drop by a city near you. To pique your interest (as if it wasn't piqued already?), they've put out this new track. It's equal parts trap, club, and twerk–kinda like how a show with these guys would be. I don't really think I need to talk about who these guys are unless you guys just randomly stumbled on this blog out of nowhere. Basically if you fux with us, you fux with these dudes.

walmerc4358 days ago
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Jason Derulo ft. Snoop Dogg - "Wiggle (TWRK Remix)"

I have to say, I've been utterly disappointed in the lack of proper remixes coming out for these undeniable pop cuts out there. Jason Derulo, Rave God bless him, is one of those pop enigmas that I just don't get. My son will turn eight-years-old, and earlier this morning I said something about "wiggle wiggle wiggle," and he starts going in about "you know what to do with that.." It's insane, especially since I don't know anyone who actually knows lyrics to Derulo tracks. I digress, though.

khrisd4377 days ago
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Major Lazer ft. Sean Paul - "Come On To Me (TWRK & Lexxmatiq Remix)"

You need that 100BPM sound in your life, and if you're keeping it 100, TWRK is a duo you need to be up on. For their latest trick, they linked with Le

khrisd4395 days ago
trippys theme
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Trippy Turtle ft. Spank Rock - "Trippy's Theme (TWRK Remix)"

Talk about aligning everyone who's currently killing it into one nice and tidy pile. This is the kind of shit that Mad Decent does best; they take som

khrisd4403 days ago
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Download TWRK's "TWRK, Volume Four (Diplo & Friends Edition)"

Out today is the fourth edition of TWRK's mix series, hitting you with what Benzi and eSenTRIK cooked up for their latest round of 100 BPM mania. Of course they made sure to go in with their remix of "Muscle," alongside edits they knocked out for DJ Snake & Lil Jon, Iggy Azalea, and Diplo & GTA, as well as material from Party Favor, G-Buck, Milo & Otis, and much, much more. Proper Friday afternoon/evening turnup pre-game set. Go in.

khrisd4460 days ago
twrk muscle rmx
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Low Pros ft. Juvenile - "Muscle (TWRK Remix)"

2013 was the year that the twerk scene got heightened, and TWRK was a big part of that. 2014? Looks like that's the year where TWRK truly gets on thei

khrisd4481 days ago
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Diplo & GTA - "Boy Oh Boy (TWRK Edit)"

Of course TWRK took Diplo &amp; GTA's "Boy Oh Boy" and threw in Nelly telling girls to flap their wings. It feels like a lot of heads in the twerk scene f

khrisd4497 days ago
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Download the Diplo & Friends Edition of "TWRK, Volume 3"

For those in the know, TWRK volumes one and two are are damn-near the Bible when it comes to this 100BPM/twerk/bounce sound. The duo recently hit Dipl

khrisd4554 days ago
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Le Youth ft. Dominique Young Unique - "Dance With Me (TWRK Remix)"

I've got to give it up to TWRK here. They toned things back in all the right ways for this flip of Le Youth's latest single "Dance With Me." Riding o

brenttactic4559 days ago
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Kanye West - "Flashing Lights (TWRK Remix)"

We're going to assume that the words we're typing aren't even going to be read. How could they be? TWRK has been at the forefront of this twerk/100/bo

khrisd4628 days ago
naughty bnoy twrk rmx
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PREMIERE: Naughty Boy ft. Wiz Khalifa & Ella Eyre - "Think About It (TWRK Remix)"

The other day, we told you that TWRK was going to have a big 2014, and had some big releases on the way... now do you believe us? Naughty Boy is a UK

khrisd4643 days ago
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Preview Kid Kamillion's "2 The Floor" EP

The fam at Get Right is back with a monster. On October 15, they're releasing the 2 The Floor EP from Kid Kamillion on Beatport and iTunes, and this t

khrisd4670 days ago
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Download TWRK's "TWRK - Volume Two" Mixtape

We're not sure if this was put out there previously, but it's official: TWRK is a duo comprised of Benzi and eSenTRIK. Recently, the TWRK crew took th

khrisd4673 days ago

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