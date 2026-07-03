Latest Stories
Domino’s Driver Accused of Using Car to Hit Customer Over No Tip
From a doorstep dispute to an alleged high-speed escape, the case adds to a recent string of unusual pizza-related incidents.
Pizza Lovers Endorse Little Caesars' New 'Crazy Puffs' Item
People are professing their love for the new bite-size item online.
12-Year-Old Charged With Killing Man Who Wouldn’t Sell Him Guns, Cops Find Boy Thanks to Pizza Receipt
A boy is being charged as an adult after allegedly killing a Milwaukee man to steal his guns. The preteen ordered a pizza to the home to carry out the murder.
Domino's Launches Robot Pizza Delivery Service in Houston
Nuro's R2 autonomous vehicle will offer select customers the chance to have their hot pizza delivered without the nuisance of human interaction.
Baron Davis Suspects Dominos Pizza Guy of Stealing His Range Rover: 'Death Toll Going Up Forsure'
In a since-deleted tweet, Baron Davis has revealed that he thinks a Dominos pizza guy stole his car.
Domino's Employee Attacks Coworker for Spoiling 'Avengers: Endgame'
When will the madness end?