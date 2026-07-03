From Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ to Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Eternal Atake,’ these are Complex's picks for the 50 best music albums of 2020 (so far).Eric Skelton
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This Year's We Love Green Festival In Paris Balanced Sustainability With A Well-Curated Line-Up
We're not going to charmlessly lecture you about how sustainability's a good thing, but we will go on about it a little.James Keith
Elsewhere on the line-up there'll be sets from Migos, Tyler, The Creator, Jamie xx, Mount Kimbie, The Black Madonna, Jorja Smith, Funkineven, Daphni and countless other titans from the worlds of hip-hop, dance, indie and pop.James Keith
It's been another great year for British music...Joseph JP Patterson