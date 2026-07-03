DJ Spinn

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Talk about a well-rounded set. We've got past, present, and future. Main room to underground. The best of the summer and the fiercest of tomorrow. We love mixes, and sharing this week's spoils puts a smile on our faces. Hopefully these beats put a jolt in your asses. Rock on.
khrisd

Latest Stories

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Music

Kelela's 'Hallucinogen' Remixes EP Is Here

One of the year's best releases gets remixed.

jessielmorris3858 days ago
Music

DJ Spinn Shares Video For New Junglist Track "Dubby" f/ Danny Brown & DJ Rashad

DJ Spinn and friends go full blown junglist.

James Keith3985 days ago
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Music

Taso Returns With the Second Volume of His "Teklife Till Tha Next Life" Series

Teklife member Taso unleashes some fire footwork material on the second volume of his 'Teklife Till Tha Nextlife' compilation series.

Khal4057 days ago
machinedrum friends nye 2015
Music

Win Tickets to Machinedrum + Friends New Years Eve 2015 Show

We've been seeing a number of NYE 2015 parties, and have a feeling that many androids will be looking for those turn ups that involve congregating at

khrisd4226 days ago
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Music

Watch DJ Rashad, DJ Spinn, and DJ Manny in This Special Edition of "Beat This"

It sucks that 2014 saw the continued push for the footwork/juke/160BPM sound in the scene... as it's also the year that we lost DJ Rashad. Tim and Bar

khrisd4239 days ago
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DJ Spinn & Taso - "Burn That Kush"

If you checked our Facebook or Twitter feeds, you'd know that today would've been DJ Rashad's birthday. Still hard as hell to even say "was," as his music was such a big part of the last two years of my life. Hyperdub did the right thing, dropping an Ashes57-created video for "Burn That Kush," the first glimpse from the Hyperdub/Teklife compilation album Next Life, which drops on November 11, with all proceeds going to DJ Rashad's son.

khrisd4300 days ago
spinn pitchfork 2014
Music

Watch DJ Spinn's Performance From the 2014 Pitchfork Festival

Last year, the only TEKLIFE footage from the 2013 Pitchfork Festival was of this awesome six-minute clip of DJ Rashad turning up for the crowd, with D

khrisd4345 days ago
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Download DJ Spinn & Taso's Set from Mad In Belgrade

Of course you needed a new footwork mix for this gorgeous weekend. This is a part of Mixmag's "Live & Direct" series, where they "explore the relation

khrisd4410 days ago
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Music

Watch the "DJ Rashad & DJ Spinn: Teklife in Monterrey" Documentary

Back in March, DJ Rashad and DJ Spinn hit Monterrey to play their first set ever in Mexico. This documentary, Teklife in Monterrey, is a weekend in Mo

khrisd4428 days ago
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Music

Stream the TEKLIFE DJ Rashad Tribute Party in Chicago

If you couldn't make it to the TEKLIFE DJ Rashad Tribute Party that's going down tonight in Chicago, don't fret; DJ Clent let us know that they will be livestreaming this special event. Enjoy the best in footwork from Traxman, DJ Spinn, Clent, Gant-Man, DJ Earl, and the crew. Up above is the DJ Booth cam; down below is the "Party" cam. RIP Rashad!

khrisd4447 days ago
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Wheez-ie Launches Southern Belle Recordings With a Four-Track EP From DJ Rashad

Houston's Wheez-ie is the producer's producer, a tastemaker from Houston that has a stronger handle on footwork than most. His production is dark and

nappy4470 days ago
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Snoop Dogg & Dam-Funk - "Do My Thang (TEKLIFE Remix)"

So last night we made sure you know the basics of Chicago footwork dancing, and today three of the biggest names in that scene (DJ Rashad, DJ Spinn, a

khrisd4470 days ago
alix perez slits
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Alix Perez x DJ Rashad x DJ Spinn - "Don't This Ish"

It's not often where, just by seeing the artists involved with a track, I let out an audible "WOW!" at DAD HQ. Heads probably know that it's something

khrisd4497 days ago
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PREMIERE: DJ Rashad x DJ Spinn x Taso - "Luchini VIP"

Getting my hands on an early copy of a Teklife release is like a thug holiday. This is the most known footwork collective in the world, and they've been creating absolutely insane records for years. This one highlights a lesser known family member, San Fransisco's Taso.

nappy4519 days ago
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Music

Chance the Rapper Adds DJ Rashad & DJ Spinn to "Social Experiment" Tour

I’m hesitant to call 2013 the year of footwork, but it definitely seems like the Chicago-bred evolution of the juke scene is definitely on the upswi

khrisd4681 days ago
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