The Afrobeats star goes inside the mix.Complex
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Since 2013’s critically acclaimed Double Cup album, the leaders of Chicago’s unique juke and footwork sounds, DJ Rashad and DJ Spinn, have been stEric Zaworski
One thing I found myself doing after hearing about DJ Rashad's death was just listening to all of his music. He was a pioneer, and really spread the fkhrisd
Talk about a well-rounded set. We've got past, present, and future. Main room to underground. The best of the summer and the fiercest of tomorrow. We love mixes, and sharing this week's spoils puts a smile on our faces. Hopefully these beats put a jolt in your asses. Rock on.khrisd