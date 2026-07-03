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Spinnin' Records has definitely caused a stir in the EDM community over their "joke" pertaining to a "CD-J for Women" that they tweeted yesterday aftekhrisd
Here at DAD, we love a good joke. We've made some, and shared some we've found on the Internet. EDM isn't as serious of a business as many would like to make it, and the pranksters and humorous personalities in the scene are always welcome. What if a joke just isn't funny? What if the joke comes from an entity that's been heralded as one of the best in their respective scene, and offends a sector of the scene that's always been looked down upon?khrisd
In recent years, dance music has continued to evolve and reach new commercial heights and this has allowed artists to reach broader audiences and achijakel
Even if the art of releasing an album isn't really viable for EDM artists (or any artist in general), the need to have a strong label behind you is kekhrisd