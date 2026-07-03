Spinnin' Records

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Here at DAD, we love a good joke. We've made some, and shared some we've found on the Internet. EDM isn't as serious of a business as many would like to make it, and the pranksters and humorous personalities in the scene are always welcome. What if a joke just isn't funny? What if the joke comes from an entity that's been heralded as one of the best in their respective scene, and offends a sector of the scene that's always been looked down upon?
khrisd

Latest Stories

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Does This Oliver Heldens Remix Sound Familiar?

In May of 2014, Oliver Heldens gave away his remix of Disclosure's "Latch." At the time, we were amazed that it was on SoundCloud, considering what ha

khrisd4213 days ago
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Music

Oliver Heldens - "Koala"

Spinnin Records has no doubt got their system going. They've clearly cornered the house market and dominate it at nearly every level and style. Now, w

jakel4390 days ago
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Martin Garrix & Jay Hardway - "Wizard (Tchami Remix)"

Now when we told you Tchami was going to take over in 2014, we weren't kidding. His latest is a take on Martin Garrix and Jay Hardway's "Wizard" and

jakel4518 days ago
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Martin Garrix - "Animals (Oliver Heldens Remix)"

I'm not sure if this was done on purpose, but I do think it's funny that the last 17-year-old EDM star from the Netherlands, Martin Garrix, is helping

khrisd4568 days ago
nightwatch choosing for you rmx
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I Am Legion - "Choosing For You (Nightwatch Remix)"

If you know Noisia, you know that they've used multiple monikers to express the different facets of their production. While they first started utilizi

khrisd4583 days ago
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Dimitri Vegas & Moguai & Like Mike - "Mammoth (Heroes & Villains Vs. Carnage Festival Trap Remix)"

Not sure why I'm surprised this link up happened; both Heroes x Villains and Carnage are infatuated with the trap-house sound. Them linking up for this festival trap rework of "Mammoth" is, in a word, mammoth. The filtered guitars and euphoric vibes lead way for a massive 808 bounce. The proper definition of "undeniable" when it comes to this trap shit. Spinnin' made the wise choice; this one is set to drop on August 23.

khrisd4718 days ago
Gold Top
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Candyland & Big Chocolate - "It's A Shark! (Gold Top Official Remix)"

Gold Top is a name I've been keeping an eye on ever since coming across their tracks via TrapMusic.NET. Now Gold Top has taken up Candyland's "It's A Shark!" and put the official horn-led, bleeped-out trap remix on it. The Southhampton, UK producer/DJ has been delivering a grip of great free remixes. Check this one out and grab the other ones now.

jakel4732 days ago
bring the rain herobust rmx
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Candyland - "Bring The Rain (heRobust Remix)"

Young Julius AKA Trap Caesar AKA the BUST God AKA heRobust, the young bass musician producer/DJ hailing from Georgia, has put his own the Spinnin' Records released, Candyland-produced "Bring The Rain." The result is a warm fusion dubstep, trap, and abstract electronica. The remix is sure to be a hit in heRobust's sets the rest of the summer as he gets ready for the rest of his tour and spots at festivals like North Coast and Electric Zoo.

jakel4733 days ago
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Lana Del Rey - "Young & Beautiful (Cedric Gervais Remix)"

Lana Del Rey is quickly taking up Ellie Goulding's mantle as the go-to remixed vocalist. Cedric Gervais already turned in one of the best remixes of 2

jakel4767 days ago
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martin garrix beatportbingo
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Watch Martin Garrix's #BeatportBingo Livestream

Being the youngest producer to hit #1 on the Beatport main chart has thrown Martin Garrix into a whirlwind really quickly, and Spinnin' is capitalizing on it ASAP (like they should). Catch Garrix in the mix, and find out how you can win one of five "Animals" sweatshirts.

khrisd4770 days ago
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Keys N Krates - "Treat Me Right (Grandtheft Remix)"

Leave it to Grandtheft to do the opposite of what's trendy. Instead of making a trap remix, he remixed a trap song into a flip at 128 BPM. The drum

nappy4790 days ago
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Martin Garrix - "Animals"

After previously popping up all over the interwebs without an owner, we now know the mysteriously titled "Animals" track is result of Martin Garrix's

jakel4805 days ago
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Listen to Spinnin' Sessions Episode 001, Featuring Sander Van Doorn

Spinnin' Records HQ has embarked on another part of their empire, the "Spinnin' Sessions" podcast, which finds them dropping nothing but the biggest tunes for a half hour, then letting a guest DJ hit the decks for the second half. For this debut episode, they got none other than Sander Van Doorn to contribute a guest mix, while dropping fresh cuts from Alesso, Tiesto, Nicky Romero, and others.

khrisd4810 days ago

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