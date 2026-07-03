DJ Scholar

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Latest Stories

so large roachee dj scholar
Music

Roachee & So Large Salute The Late DJ Scholar On “Rest Up Scholar”

Collecting together a mixture of photos and video footage to celebrate his extensive contributions to grime culture and all the lives he touched along the way.

James Keith1636 days ago
dj scholar of ruff sqwad passes away
Music

Grime Legend DJ Scholar Of Ruff Sqwad Has Passed Away

With Ruff Sqwad, Scholar helped shape the face of grime since he joined the crew in 2004, helping them propel the nascent grime sound into the future.

James Keith1684 days ago

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