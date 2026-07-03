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DJ Spinn Shares Video For New Junglist Track "Dubby" f/ Danny Brown & DJ Rashad
DJ Spinn and friends go full blown junglist.
Taso Returns With the Second Volume of His "Teklife Till Tha Next Life" Series
Teklife member Taso unleashes some fire footwork material on the second volume of his 'Teklife Till Tha Nextlife' compilation series.
Stream Mic Terror's 'Live From Your Mama's House' EP Presented By Teklife and Treated
Featuring the late DJ Rashad.
Watch DJ Rashad, DJ Spinn, and DJ Manny in This Special Edition of "Beat This"
It sucks that 2014 saw the continued push for the footwork/juke/160BPM sound in the scene... as it's also the year that we lost DJ Rashad. Tim and Bar
DJ Rashad Was a Genius, and This "Beat This" Segment Proves It
It's dope to be a fan of Rashad's music, and hear the beauty in the complex rhythms he crafted. It's something totally different to see Rashad, the on
TEKLIFE is Releasing a Compilation Album on Hyperdub, With All Proceeds Going to DJ Rashad's Son [UPDATE]
Back in June, Hyperdub labelhead Kode9 said that there was some unreleased DJ Rashad material on the way, and proceeds from the release(s?) would be g
Lil Chad Hit the Decks During Last Night's DJ Rashad Memorial
In Munster, Indiana last night, the TEKLIFE fam held a special DJ Rashad Memorial show. With "let's take TEKLIFE to the next life" as it's calling, it
An Autopsy Shows That DJ Rashad Died From a Drug Overdose
It has to have been a rough coupe of months for the family of DJ Rashad, which includes the TEKLIFE crew. Since he passed back in April, there's been speculation on the cause of death. The initial reports said it was a drug overdose, but with a previous autopsy coming back with inconclusive results (and one of Rashad's family members pining the cause to a bloodclot in his leg), it was hard to really pin down what took Rashad from us so suddenly.
Watch the "DJ Rashad & DJ Spinn: Teklife in Monterrey" Documentary
Back in March, DJ Rashad and DJ Spinn hit Monterrey to play their first set ever in Mexico. This documentary, Teklife in Monterrey, is a weekend in Mo
Stream the TEKLIFE DJ Rashad Tribute Party in Chicago
If you couldn't make it to the TEKLIFE DJ Rashad Tribute Party that's going down tonight in Chicago, don't fret; DJ Clent let us know that they will be livestreaming this special event. Enjoy the best in footwork from Traxman, DJ Spinn, Clent, Gant-Man, DJ Earl, and the crew. Up above is the DJ Booth cam; down below is the "Party" cam. RIP Rashad!
Hade - "R A S H A D"
One of the hallmarks of the footwork scene has been their attention to detail when it comes to flipping vocals. It'd make sense that, in tribute to DJ Rashad, someone would flip some of Rashad's vocals into a beautiful tune. I'm not familiar with Hade at all, but he took snippets from interviews for HHV and the 201 Red Bull Music Academy in Madrid, giving Rashad a proper footwork send-off.
DJ Rashad's Autopsy Results Inconclusive
The Chicago Sun Times is reporting that the autopsy on DJ Rashad, which was performed on Sunday, has proven to be inconclusive. Authorities previously said they believe Rashad died of a drug overdose due to drugs and drug paraphernalia being near his body. Toxicology studies are currently being conducted by the medical examiner, and they could give detectives an idea of what the cause of death really was.
Here is the Official Statement on DJ Rashad's Death
We got word late Saturday night that an official statement on the untimely death of DJ Rashad would be coming. Featured in this are his manager, Wes Harden, and Hyperdub label head Kode9. Here is the statement in its entirety...
HI$TO Drops a DJ Rashad Tribute Mix
Like most people, this has been a Sunday filled with the slick sounds of DJ Rashad and the entire TEKLIFE crew. We'd actually been wondering when the DJ Rashad tribute mixes would start coming out the woodworks, and it looks like HI$TO has dropped a special 35-minute set in Rashad's memory. He kicks it off with Rashad's brilliant "I'm Gone," and runs through Rashad's catalog. If you need a primer for the footwork sound as siphoned through Rashad, look no further.
Stray - "Long Lost"
Some times, it's hard to find the right words to express yourself, especially during times like these, when someone has passed away. Stray's feeling like that, so instead of trying to bust out some paragraphs, he let his beats do the talking, giving away "Long Lost," a track that he made in DJ Rashad's honor after hearing about his untimely death. Lament on the life of the TEKLIFE representer to this one.
DJ Rashad Has Passed Away [UPDATED]
It's with heavy heart that we even report this; word coming to us is that DJ Rashad has passed away. While cause of death (or confirmation of his death) hasn't officially been reported, we received word of Rashad being hospitalized and passing away sometime today.