DJ N.K.

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We're a few days before some fat dude is supposed to descend down your chimney and leave you stuff. You know what that leaves us? Anxious. And what do we do when we get anxious? Break stuff!! Listen to music that'll help us get our mind off things. What better way to do that than rocking out to twenty (20) mixes. Yeah we've got more than a full day's worth of music for you, right here. DAD Claus, early.
khrisd

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