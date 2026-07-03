DJ Dodger Stadium

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What are your favorite tracks to hear when you're watching your team go head-to-head with its most bitter rival? What song do you think should be playing when they've secured their latest victory? These are the Best Stadium Anthems of All Time to get you thinking about what gets you going when game time comes around.
Gus Turner

Latest Stories

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Music

DJDS Team Up With Charlie Wilson on a New Version of "You Don't Have to Be Alone"

Charlie Wilson insisted on being on the track after the duo tried to sample his 2005 song.

jessielmorris3764 days ago
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Music

DJ Dodger Stadium Deliver a Fantastic Remix of Rihanna's "Work"

DJDS also worked on Kanye West's 'The Life of Pablo.' Members Samo Sound Boy and Jerome LOL produced on several tracks, including "Low Lights."

jessielmorris3784 days ago

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