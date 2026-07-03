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Premiere: Shystie's Got A "No Safety" Warning For The Clubs

The legendary grime MC returns with a wicked new number.

Joseph JP Patterson3904 days ago
DJ Cable
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DJ Cable Rounds Up The Year With His '2014 AD' Mix

DJ Cable has just trumped all of your NYE playlists.

James Keith4217 days ago
cable ohms mmm
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EXCLUSIVE: DJ Cable & Dusty Ohms - "Mmm..."

While I love homegrown electronic beats, I always love hearing what happens when the sounds travel across the Atlantic. UK beat lovers always have a w

khrisd4302 days ago
SeclusJockey19
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PREMIERE: DJ Cable - "Egg Timer"

It's always great to see the international street bass crew linking up for these fine moments in bass. DJ Cable's been a part of the Seclusiasis/Slit

khrisd4314 days ago
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DECiBEL ft. Slick Don - "Work (DJ Cable 8 Bar Remix)"

While I'd primarily known DECiBEL for his trap and bass music rumblings, he snuck out this single "Work" earlier this year, and it did my head in. Not

khrisd4383 days ago
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Migos x Drake - "Trophies (DJ Cable Remix)"

This one was bound to happen. Drake's "Trophies," at the very least, features one of the most memorable horns to drop in a bit. And as quickly as Drak

khrisd4579 days ago
BROTW48
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The Best Remixes of the Week

We're living in the last days of 2013, and while parts of these United States are being hit with snowstorms like Cleon and Electra, you need some beats to keep your warm, right? DAD's got those remixed treats to keep you covered, whether it's with a blanket, nap style or getting you moving. Sip something warm and fuzzy and go ham to these.

khrisd4599 days ago
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Songs That Sound Like Video Games

Gamers and producers have a lot in common, including sitting in one seat for extended periods of time, staring at screens. Unsurprisingly, most of you

khrisd4656 days ago
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The Best Remixes of the Week

You already know how we do. We've got this week's batch of banging remixes, spanning a number of genres that we regularly rock with: drum & bass, trap, house, and a number of sounds in between. And as per usual, we go from above ground to below, hitting all points in between. You already know.

khrisd4697 days ago
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Dizzee Rascal - "I Don't Need A Reason (DJ Cable Remix)"

Twerk is the business right now. I haven't heard too many people pull vocals from British emcees and drop them into this genre. DJ Cable just pulled t

nappy4701 days ago
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The Best Mixes of the Week

I wanted to use this space to talk about people jocking our styles, but I figured it made more sense to say "thank you." We appreciate that you love what we do enough to imitate it. You may not be as thoro as we are in this sector, but we see you moving. In any case, as per usual, here are the best mixes we've seen, posted, and presented over the last six days.

khrisd4745 days ago
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The "Magna Carta Holy Grail" Remixes Are Here

Last month, Kanye West's Yeezus dropped, and the bootlegs and remixes started dropping the night that it leaked, literally. You have to applaud the sp

khrisd4757 days ago
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The 15 Best Remixes of Kendrick Lamar Songs

You can't help it: Once there's a popular rapper or album, you can assume that there will be a cornucopia of edits, bootlegs, and remixes coming down

khrisd4793 days ago

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