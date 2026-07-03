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Premiere: DJ Cable And Ghostly Link Up On "In 'Ere"
Triangulum is the label.
Premiere: Shystie's Got A "No Safety" Warning For The Clubs
The legendary grime MC returns with a wicked new number.
DJ Cable Rounds Up The Year With His '2014 AD' Mix
DJ Cable has just trumped all of your NYE playlists.
EXCLUSIVE: DJ Cable & Dusty Ohms - "Mmm..."
While I love homegrown electronic beats, I always love hearing what happens when the sounds travel across the Atlantic. UK beat lovers always have a w
PREMIERE: DJ Cable - "Egg Timer"
It's always great to see the international street bass crew linking up for these fine moments in bass. DJ Cable's been a part of the Seclusiasis/Slit
DECiBEL ft. Slick Don - "Work (DJ Cable 8 Bar Remix)"
While I'd primarily known DECiBEL for his trap and bass music rumblings, he snuck out this single "Work" earlier this year, and it did my head in. Not
Migos x Drake - "Trophies (DJ Cable Remix)"
This one was bound to happen. Drake's "Trophies," at the very least, features one of the most memorable horns to drop in a bit. And as quickly as Drak
The Best Remixes of the Week
We're living in the last days of 2013, and while parts of these United States are being hit with snowstorms like Cleon and Electra, you need some beats to keep your warm, right? DAD's got those remixed treats to keep you covered, whether it's with a blanket, nap style or getting you moving. Sip something warm and fuzzy and go ham to these.
Songs That Sound Like Video Games
Gamers and producers have a lot in common, including sitting in one seat for extended periods of time, staring at screens. Unsurprisingly, most of you
The Best Remixes of the Week
You already know how we do. We've got this week's batch of banging remixes, spanning a number of genres that we regularly rock with: drum & bass, trap, house, and a number of sounds in between. And as per usual, we go from above ground to below, hitting all points in between. You already know.
Dizzee Rascal - "I Don't Need A Reason (DJ Cable Remix)"
Twerk is the business right now. I haven't heard too many people pull vocals from British emcees and drop them into this genre. DJ Cable just pulled t
The Best Mixes of the Week
I wanted to use this space to talk about people jocking our styles, but I figured it made more sense to say "thank you." We appreciate that you love what we do enough to imitate it. You may not be as thoro as we are in this sector, but we see you moving. In any case, as per usual, here are the best mixes we've seen, posted, and presented over the last six days.
The "Magna Carta Holy Grail" Remixes Are Here
Last month, Kanye West's Yeezus dropped, and the bootlegs and remixes started dropping the night that it leaked, literally. You have to applaud the sp
The 15 Best Remixes of Kendrick Lamar Songs
You can't help it: Once there's a popular rapper or album, you can assume that there will be a cornucopia of edits, bootlegs, and remixes coming down