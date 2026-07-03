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Walker & Royce
Music

Premiere: Walker & Royce Ask "Why Tho" On New Single

Heavy, low-end bass and beats with pristine melodies.

Aaron Bishop3195 days ago
unnamed 2
Music

Stream Kill Frenzy's Debut Album "Taylr Swft"

Dirtybird is no doubt one of the finest American dance music labels, if not internationally. Their deep roster of booty-shakers is astounding and it i

jakel4273 days ago
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Music

Sadly, No Amount of Special Guests Could Solidify dirtybird's RBMA Culture Clash Win

Last night in San Francisco, the Red Bull Music Academy held their latest Culture Clash. You remember those, right? When four crews battle it out, sou

khrisd4307 days ago
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Music

Preview Claude VonStroke's "CaliFuture" EP

It hasn't even been a full calendar year since we got the awesomeness that was Claude VonStroke's last release Urban Animal, and here we are on the precipice of getting something new. CaliFuture is an upcoming three-track EP set to drop later this month via VonStroke's Dirtybird Records and it's delicious even in just it's appetizer form. Acid-tripping basslines and a techy booty-grooving flow pulsate through all of these tracks, but most prominently on the title track.

jakel4399 days ago
urban animal remixes
Music

Claude VonStroke Announces "Urban Animal" Remixes to be Released on May 5

Combining the vibes of funky house and heavy bass like few others in dance music, producer, DJ and dirtybird Records boss Claude VonStroke released ar

marcuskdowling4482 days ago
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Music

Eats Everything and Justin Martin to Release "Hello Mr. Jello" EP on March 31

At this point, whenever two members of San Francisco house juggernaut DirtyBird Records combine talents, it's the sonic equivalent of a "Choose Your A

marcuskdowling4509 days ago
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Music

Dirtybird Announces "Dirtybird BBQ" Compilation, Tour

Dirtybird has always kept up with the appearances of being a no-frills, rowdy group of fun-loving house and techno heads because, honestly, it's what

joshm4554 days ago
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Music

J.Phlip - "Say My Name"

She might have just finished supporting Claude VonStroke on his sprawling Urban Animal tour, but Dirtybird's J.Phlip is ready to come into 2014 with a

jakel4579 days ago
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Music

Preview Two New Tracks From Claude Vonstroke's Third Album "Urban Animal"

Big bird Claude VonStroke has been awfully quiet on the release front in 2013 and now we now why. After releasing two well-received solo albums in 200

jakel4744 days ago
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Music

Download the Trouble & Bass x Dirtybird x Verboten Promo Mix

If you're in the NYC area on July 20, you better get your tailfeather down to Sullivan Room & Hall, as Verboten, Trouble & Bass, and Dirtybird link up

khrisd4756 days ago
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Music

Mark Starr - "Rood Boy (Friend Within Remix)"

Friend Within, the Dirtybird and PETS signee, has already had a number of crowd movers and he's got a new one coming in his remix of Mark Starr's "Roo

jakel4757 days ago
GoldFFinch 11th
Music

Stream GoldFFinch's "11th Hour" EP

Just when you get comfortable, dirtybird is mixing it up. Belgian duo GoldFFinch has got a new two-track EP for us featuring the tracks "11th Hour" a

jakel4764 days ago
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Music

Breach - "Jack (Calibre Remix)"

While we pray to the footwork gawds that this one bootleg of Breach's "Jack" gets the OK, we have to hit you with the other remix of Breach's huge tune. "Jack" is taking on a life of its own, and while Mak & Pasteman brought the funk, Calibre brings the deep soul with his dnb interpretation. Calibre's a master of this sound, so we're glad they let him do his thing, but we are kind of surprised this one was even on the cards. You can pre-order this now, or cop it on July 14 when it drops.

khrisd4775 days ago
BREACH Jack
Music

Breach - "Jack"

There's weird...and then there's WEIRD, and here at DAD, we like to get weird. Last week, we gave you the Mak & Pasteman remix of Breach's "Jack," and this week we're giving you the video with long hair flow dirty like third world country tap water. There's more lettuce per square inch in this video than a prep school lacrosse league and more weaves than a Worldstar Hip-Hop video.

tyler-d4778 days ago
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Music

Breach - "Jack (Mak & Pasteman Remix)"

No doubt one of the best releases of 2013, Breach’s upcoming dirtybird release, “Jack” has had dancefloors roaring for the last two months. If s

jakel4784 days ago

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