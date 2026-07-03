Dennis Busenitz

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Latest Stories

Adidas Busenitz Indoor Super
Sneakers

Dennis Busenitz and Adidas Celebrate 15-Year Anniversary With New Shoe

Adidas Skateboarding celebrates the 15-year anniversary of signing Dennis Busenitz by debuting the new Busenitz Indoor Super model in August 2021.

Victor Deng1814 days ago
Adidas Busenitz Original Sample
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The Evolution of the Adidas Busenitz

A retrospective on Adidas' Dennis Busenitz skate shoe tied to its 10th anniversary.

Gerald Flores3537 days ago
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adidas Added Boost Cushioning to Its Best Skate Shoe

The best of both worlds.

Riley Jones3837 days ago
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adidas Gave One of Its Best Skate Shoes the Most Premium Makeover

Taking it back to where it all started.

Riley Jones3868 days ago
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Video // adidas Skateboarding Busenitz ADV

With the introduction of the Busenitz ADV, Dennis went to Third and Army to film a line, showcasing some of the technical features of his new shoe.

Brandon Richard4786 days ago
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adidas Busenitz Pro "Wheat"

Winter Wheats.

Jonathan Sawyer4955 days ago
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adidas Busenitz "Bluebird/Sun Yellow"

Bluebird Busenitz.

Jonathan Sawyer4970 days ago
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adidas Busenitz ADV Spring 2013

Take advantage.

Jonathan Sawyer4996 days ago
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adidas Busenitz "Collegiate Navy/University Red"

The Busenitz continues to impress.

Jonathan Sawyer5070 days ago
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adidas Busenitz "Expresso Brown"

Leather option.

Jonathan Sawyer5071 days ago
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adidas Busenitz Spring/Summer 2013 Preview

Six new drops for next spring/summer.

Jonathan Sawyer5114 days ago
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adidas Busenitz ADV

Three Stripes re-up.

Jonathan Sawyer5120 days ago
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adidas Busenitz "Royal/White"

Royal treatment.

Jonathan Sawyer5123 days ago
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Kicks of the Day: adidas Busenitz "Black/Running White"

More Busenitz heat from adidas.

Jonathan Sawyer5124 days ago

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