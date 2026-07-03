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Dennis Busenitz and Adidas Celebrate 15-Year Anniversary With New Shoe
Adidas Skateboarding celebrates the 15-year anniversary of signing Dennis Busenitz by debuting the new Busenitz Indoor Super model in August 2021.
The Evolution of the Adidas Busenitz
A retrospective on Adidas' Dennis Busenitz skate shoe tied to its 10th anniversary.
adidas Added Boost Cushioning to Its Best Skate Shoe
The best of both worlds.
adidas Gave One of Its Best Skate Shoes the Most Premium Makeover
Taking it back to where it all started.
Video // adidas Skateboarding Busenitz ADV
With the introduction of the Busenitz ADV, Dennis went to Third and Army to film a line, showcasing some of the technical features of his new shoe.
adidas Busenitz ADV "Black/Metallic Gold-University Red"
Grab 'em today.
Kicks of the Day: adidas Busenitz Pro "Black/White"
With a touch of gold.
adidas Busenitz "Collegiate Navy/University Red"
The Busenitz continues to impress.
adidas Busenitz Spring/Summer 2013 Preview
Six new drops for next spring/summer.
Kicks of the Day: adidas Busenitz "Black/Running White"
More Busenitz heat from adidas.