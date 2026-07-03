Death Note

Death Note is a Japanese manga and anime series created by writer Tsugumi Ohba and illustrator Takeshi Obata. Serialized from 2003 to 2006, it follows high school student Light Yagami, who gains a supernatural notebook that kills anyone whose name is written in it. The 2006 anime adaptation is acclaimed for its psychological intensity and exploration of complex moral dilemmas. Its defining feature is the intricate cat-and-mouse battle between Light and the genius detective L, which transformed thriller storytelling in anime by focusing on intellectual duels rather than physical confrontations. Fans return to Death Note for its sharp dialogue, strategic plot twists, and the way it challenges viewers to question justice and power, securing its place as a cornerstone of psychological anime.

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LaKeith Stanfield in Netflix's 'Death Note'
Pop Culture

PREMIERE: Netflix Releases New 'Death Note' Poster Featuring LaKeith Stanfield

Get a better look at LaKeith Stanfield's character L from Netflix's forthcoming movie 'Death Note.'

Khal3292 days ago
'Death Note'
Pop Culture

From White Washing Criticism to Lakeith Stanfield: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix's 'Death Note'

We rounded up all the major things you need to know about Netflix's 'Death Note.'

Khal3404 days ago
Pop Culture

Netflix Picks up the US Live-Action 'Death Note' Remake

Netflix's orignal productions are looking increasingly sick.

Wil Jones3754 days ago

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