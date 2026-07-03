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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Stic.Man and M-1 of Dead Prez perform during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Dead Prez Say 'Hip Hop" Was Meant to Mock New York Rap

"Hip Hop" derived from Dead Prez's record label wanting a radio single.

Jaelani Turner-Williams525 days ago
Nipsey Hussle performs onstage during the Power 106 Powerhouse festival
Music

Dead Prez Says Nipsey Hussle Wanted to Remake 'Let's Get Free' for His Next Album

Stic tells Rosenberg and Sounds that Hussle invited the duo onto a jet to talk about his three-album mission and his plans following 'Victory Lap.'

Xavier Hamilton1977 days ago

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