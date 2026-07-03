Darren Criss

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Penn Badgley
Pop Culture

Penn Badgley Says 'Privileged Ass White People' Should Stop Taking So Many Acting Roles

The 'Gossip Girl' star wants more representation in Hollywood.

Joshua Espinoza2765 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App